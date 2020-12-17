I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Belgrade Community Coalition and every single person who played a role in bringing the recent Christmas Convoy event to our community. I am not sure what came over me as I stood in the snow and watched in amazement as the dazzling vehicles passed by me, but I actually had to wipe a few tears away.
Seeing the result of the colossal efforts of so many people who obviously invested a lot of energy, time and expense in order to bring joy to others really got me right in the heart. Not only was I filled with childlike wonder but I was able to forget about the division that has infiltrated our country, states and towns, and the maxim of “social distancing.” All the negativity of 2020 was for a time, replaced with Christmas joy and peace. It was exactly what our community needed. Amelia Jane
Belgrade