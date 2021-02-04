Every word has a definition, and you can look that up in a dictionary and call that definition the gospel truth. But many words also have emotions attached to them which are harder to define because they are unique to the individual that feels them.
Everybody know what “patriotism” is, it’s love of country, but just as everyone has their own definition of love they also have their own emotional definition of patriotism. For some it is storming the United States Capitol, for others it is peaceful protest for women’s rights. For some people patriotism is embodied in a symbol, like the flag; for others it is embodied in a concept, like the Constitution, but for everyone, a patriot is certainly not someone who expresses patriotism differently than they do, so you have people calling themselves patriots fighting other people who call themselves patriots. But whatever patriotism means, it is seen as a good thing.
Democracy is another word that has positive meanings, so people tend to use it to, as it were, make a silk purse out of a pig’s ear. You have nations with names like the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (the North part) or the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, neither of which have anything remotely near the basic freedoms that the word democracy implies, but the word sounds nice.
When I was a kid , calling someone a “communist” was a very bad thing indeed, and people who were labeled as communists, whether they were or not, had their lives ruined by an addlepated alcoholic senator named McCarthy. Now, the word is “socialism,” which is shorthand for bad. The bad things about socialism are loss of freedom, thought control, the loss of owning firearms, it is immoral because it takes from some and gives to others, it is the loss of individuality. It is the loss of privacy. Of course, for some it means economic security.
As far as the loss of privacy is concerned, it was once — and maybe still is —thought that the government would take it away from us, like they did in the Soviet Union. Social Security cards once had “Not to be used for the purposes of identification” printed on them, that’s how afraid we were of “big brother”.