Editor’s note: The following is Kelly Flynn’s first column for the Belgrade News. He will be missed.
It’s been almost two months since the fall elections, and the Montana Legislature began its three-month session just days ago on Jan. 3.
As I reflect back on the campaign, I revisit the many interesting moments along the campaign trail. I certainly met many fine folks over the months. When I began campaigning last February, I had no idea what was in store for me along that trail.
The journey ahead with the Legislature promises just as many interesting moments. As a beginning legislator, I’m eager to move along that trail, and I’d like to bring folks along with me through a column “Flashes from Flynn.” I’ll try to keep people at home posted on legislation, but also give them a personal insight into this process of making laws in Montana.
But first, some reflection on the campaign. Many candidates recall how difficult it is to knock on the first door of a campaign. I’ll never forget my first door.
I began my campaign over in the Belgrade area off of Springhill Road. Being from the country, I decided I would begin by knocking on some farmhouse in that area. I spotted a house off Springhill Road and pointed my rig down the road that led to the farmhouse. I eased into the driveway and girded myself for that first door.
As I stepped out of my vehicle on my way to the door, a little dog galloped around an outbuilding and headed my way at a sprint. He was small, but he had a fierce bark. I watched him carefully until a second dog bolted around the outbuilding and zeroed in on me like a Minuteman missile. This one was bigger and had a bigger bark and diverted my attention off the little dog. So I focused on the middle-sized dog — until a third dog came stampeding around the outbuilding with all the intentions of just having me for lunch or snacks or whatever.
Now I was too far away from my rig to retreat gracefully or not-so-gracefully, so I riveted my attention to the big dog and muttered something like “Nice doggy” or “I’m your good buddy, ol’ boy.” I repeat that I riveted my attention to that big dog. About that time, the little dog slipped around behind me and grabbed me by my calf with all the force that a little dog can muster. I yelped and he cheered as I gimped gingerly over to my first door, where no one responded to my knock.
I know there must be some philosophical political lesson from that first door. Perhaps it is to look out for the little guy. Or perhaps it was to remind me that while focusing on the big guy don’t forget the little guy. One thing was for sure, it set the stage for a very interesting campaign experience.
I asked some of the campaign veterans how they handled such an experience. They suggested that I should carry around some doggy treats so I could offer them a snack and I would be their good buddy. I took their suggestions to heart and started carrying around dog treats.
Actually, if I reflect on it, the dog treats really didn’t work that well as the dogs were only a little less hungry before they nipped me. In the end, I managed to get nipped by five dogs over the course of the campaign. I led all legislators in “dog nips” over the campaign.
I half-jokingly tell folks that I was bitten by a dog on the first door, a Democrat on the second door, four more dogs along the way, and some Republicans in the end.
Still that first door led to the second door and that’s a story for the next edition of “Flashes from Flynn.”
Kelly Flynn was a Republican state representative from Townsend who represented House Dist. 68 in the Montana Legislature from 2011-2018. This was the first of many “Flashes from Flynn” columns he wrote periodically for the Belgrade News during his tenure. Flynn died last week at age 66 (see story on page A1).