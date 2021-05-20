Editor’s note: This column by the late Rep. Kelly Flynn appeared in the Belgrade News on May 1, 2015, to mark the end of that year’s Legislative session. Though the issues he discussed are different than those handled by the recently ended 2021 Legislature, his other themes remain timeless.
Last week, in this column, I posed the question “Is it finally time to load the skunks and all the other animals on the ark?” Yes, it is. It has not rained for forty days and forty nights, but we have been spending taxpayer money for almost 90 days and ninety nights . . . and with the final bill, taxpayers in the future will spend money for beyond the 90 days and nights despite the fact that we will show an ending fund balance of over 300 million for this biennium.
Meanwhile, what animals made it on the ark? Well, the skunks made it although there was a requirement that there be some of each party. Next, fifty-nine elephants asked to get on the ark. Eleven of those arrived with mule shoes adorning their feet. Time has shown that these mule shoes have caused some leaks in the ark.
Meanwhile, forty-one mules pulled up to the gate. They seemed to be in great spirits despite being in minority to the 59 elephants at the loading dock. A bunch of them carried signs that read “It doesn’t matter how many points the other team scores along the way. The final result is only what matters. We have the Most Valuable Vetoer Player.” While the mules were in the minority, they had a lot of kick.
In a strategic maneuver, the mules and elephants were housed in the same quarters on the ark with specific instructions that they would only be able to eat the food that was already on board. Rumor has it that the mules went over to the elephants immediately and took 90 percent of the total feed as “their fair share.”
Many other animals came aboard the ark. The elephants were entrusted to the care of a human called “The Republican Leadership” and the donkeys to the care of “The Democratic Leadership.” Then the keeper of the gate decided to give them a choice of dogs to take on the trip. The two humans huddled together for a minute and then announced their choice of a Dachshund. The keeper then asked them why they picked this breed of dog.
In unison, they replied, “Because if we are going on an extensive trip, we should ‘get a long little dogie.’ ” With that, they climbed aboard the ark. Unfortunately, rumor has it those dogs might have been lost along the way.
The journey of the ark is almost complete. It remains to be seen if the dove arrives bearing an olive branch.
Meanwhile, a final dilemma remains for the legislature to solve, regarding a decision about the contentious infrastructure funding bill. Which is more important for taxpayers need to fund?
1. A remodel of the old gymnasium on the Montana State University campus to the tune of 18.4 million dollars, an additional building at the state mental institution for 7.6 million dollars, and an additional state museum building for 25 million.
2. Or 51.2 million dollars on water and sewer projects, irrigation, bridge & road repairs, and school infrastructure repairs all around Montana.
The outcome of that decision will be made before readers browse this column.
Regardless of the outcome, Legislature ends this week. It’s been humbling to serve this county, district, and state. I thank you all for that privilege. The ranch beckons again. The cows and calves eagerly await the green grasses of summer. A bluebird flits around the tractor. Rocks wait for someone to add them to ancient piles along the fields. Crops hope for the steady fall of raindrops or irrigation water. So where does one begin? Just one step at a time. One rock at a time. One seed at a time. And a lot of time! Thanks for your time!