The COVID-19 pandemic turned life on its ear in a matter of days for all of us. At Belgrade Public Schools that is definitely true. Many teachers and students entered Spring Break in March thinking that they’d pick up where they left off when school resumed and the threat of the virus had passed. In an unprecedented and sudden turn of events, ways of doing business and methods for educating students had changed.
Teachers stepped up and began implementing digital teaching tools and adjusting their lessons. Students were shoved into the virtual world with a variety of results. Both groups deserve a hearty pat on the back for navigating new territory with incredible speed and flexibility.
As the school year comes to a conclusion I want to applaud the efforts of another group: parents. Parents, who I’ve often said are every child’s first and most important teachers, stepped up and filled in many of the teacher roles that are difficult to replicate with packets or virtual learning.
I’ve talked with parents who feel that they didn’t do a great job to which I reply, “you’re being too hard on yourselves.” This whole process had a lot of rough edges. While most parents are very good teachers, they often aren’t familiar with academic content or the digital platform that the district is using to teach their children. So, parents I want to give a big thank you and say “cut yourself some slack”. If you were juggling all of your responsibilities and encouraging your child’s learning you did just fine!
As we look forward to school in August 2020, we may need to continue to teach some online content. We just don’t know what the restrictions will be in the future. Our district is preparing for a variety of contingencies from continued remote learning to BC (Before Covid-19) school. Our hope is that if some remote learning is necessary that our teachers, students, and parents will be more familiar with the process thus fostering enhanced learning.
Reading, exploring, and doing things together can help the learning continue for children this summer. Parents are now more aware of the learning expectations and applications. Parents of younger children can help their children become familiar with letters, sounds, and words as they are all around us. There is no better way to end the day than reading together–even in the summer!
Once again, a huge thanks to parents, students, teachers, and other school staff who charted new territory in learning with a demanding timeframe. Your efforts are appreciated!
Mark Halgren is the curriculum director for Belgrade Public Schools.