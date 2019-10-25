Church.
This is a loaded word for many. Lots of assumptions and beliefs rise to the surface. Sometimes in dramatic and angry ways because of personal experiences associated with a/the “church”.
To many people in our society today, the church appears irrelevant, impersonal, inauthentic and superficial. It just seems to miss the mark of reaching the hearts and needs of people, and therefore people don’t believe it’s worth the investment. Many people not only disagree with what the church believes, but they don’t even believe those in the church actually believe it themselves. People don’t see Christians living out what they claim to believe. But organized religion doesn’t have to be this way!
If we look in the Bible, it is clear; this was not the way God intended His people to be.
Keep in mind, the “church” is not a building; it’s the people in the building. In the Bible there are more than 100 statements referring to Christians’ interactions with each other describing how to love and care for one another in authentic and tangible ways. This fact alone is how the church became a global movement. This was a direct result of the genuine and authentic way of living that the first century Christians exhibited.
This is the model we should be emulating in the Church today. An intentionally relational way of being and living.
We need to SHIFT our thinking and SHIFT into a way of doing church that has a direct benefit to those participating in the faith.
A shift in thinking starts by reigniting the true purpose of our faith and the role church plays. This requires getting ourselves back on track where God would have us; leaving behind the over-programmed, typical “organized religious” way of practicing our faith.
Therefore, becoming more authentic will improve how people view the Christian faith and how we practice it (as a church), but it must start with us, the Christians. It’s not unlike the directive a flight attendant gives you to put your mask on before helping others. You have to be in a position, yourself, to make a difference. A healthy church culture starts with taking care of YOU!
When we get back to this relational
way of being, we become better individuals. We have purpose in our lives beyond the common day to day grind. We are caring for each other in a real way. When this happens, life becomes richer. A deeper sense of meaning emerges. We grow in our ability to make a difference in our families, our friendships, and relationships. We gradually become the people God intended us to be.
So, can the modern church today actually restructure itself enough to accomplish all of this?
Yes. We believe it can.
But... it must begin with a vision followed by a plan that ensures this can become a reality. Believe it or not, the lack of a plan is actually quite common in many organizations today, not just churches.
This is how we are restructuring things at SHIFT church. We have a vision and have developed a plan. We are simplifying how we practice our faith by going back to the basics to create and model an authentic community of people who are learning to love and care for each other in real and meaningful ways.
Come check us out on a Sunday morning. We’d love to chat with you and answer any questions you may have. Come and experience... Church. Different.
Alan Felts is the lead pastor at SHIFT church in Belgrade. They are launching SHIFT church to the community Sunday morning Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. For more information, visit: www.theshiftchurch.com.