July is Military Consumer Month. That means it’s another chance for us to thank our active duty service members and veterans by keeping them safe. It is our turn to do our part repaying military members who have sacrificed so much for our freedom and security.
At the Better Business Bureau, we unfortunately know all too well the havoc scammers create for military families. Because of frequent moves, entry into the civilian job force after service, the relative youth of active-duty military personnel, and other factors, Better Business Bureau research shows that military members are more susceptible to nearly every major scam. In 2018, the BBB authored a study specifically about the riskiest scams impacting servicemembers.
Consumers who self-identify as active-duty military, veterans or military spouses represent nearly 9% of those who report to BBB’s Scam Tracker. Military personnel are more susceptible to losing money when they are contacted by con artists; 17.5% report monetary losses, compared to 15% of civilians who encounter a scammer. More striking is the $280 median dollar loss for military members. That figure is nearly 30% higher than non-military scam losses.
So, what tops the list as the riskiest scam against military members?
Sadly, it’s employment scams. The median dollars reported lost in employment scams is $1,715. To ensure you or your loved ones don’t fall for an employment scam, be cautious of “too good to be true” deals, work at home positions and employers that overpay you. And as often as possible, try to meet your prospective boss in person. Research the company you’re hoping to work for – especially at bbb.org.
Military members often move around quite a bit. It can be hard to know who to trust with home repairs. The second most common scam affecting military consumers is the home improvement scam. In this insidious con, 61% of military consumers who report a home improvement scam lost money. To avoid this scam, always make sure you say no to cash-only deals, high-pressure sales tactics, payments made upfront, handshake deals without a contract, and on-site inspections.
The third major scam targeting military members is online purchase scams. Nearly three out of every four military consumers reporting an online purchase scam told us they lost money to a fraudster. Between frequent moves and changing financial situations, families are buying and selling more items online—and falling into common scammer traps. A way to combat that is to use reputable online marketplace sites and apps that offer protection, so your transaction is safer and more secure. Always pay with a credit card to ensure
extra protection on online purchases.
These scams can seem overwhelming and far reaching. But BBB knows that a little scam education can go a long way. Share this information with the service member in your life. Make sure to let them know there are more resources at bbb.org. Always know you can reach out to us at the BBB for help. And always report scams at bbb.org/scamtracker. While freedom will never be free, the help BBB offers veterans and servicemembers is.
Hannah Stiff is the Montana Marketplace Manager for BBB Northwest + Pacific.