Hello Belgrade, my home town.
My name is Colette Campbell and I am your democratic candidate for Montana House District 67. I graduated Belgrade High in 1988, delivering pizzas for the Ricochet Pizza Parlor and my first born was learning to crawl. Much has changed in 32 years, but my love for Montana and our people remains the same.
On the job training with The Belgrade Head Start program gave me the skills and knowledge I didn’t gain from my own mother-daughter relationship to raise two amazing well-adjusted contributing members of society. The teachers in those classrooms are pillars of strength for struggling families. I quickly joined their ranks as an HRDC Early Childhood Educator. I served hundreds of families in the Belgrade and Bozeman communities. I am living proof that public services and public education lift people up and change lives for the better.
Still a loyal public employee, I now work with college students at Montana State University at The School of Film and Photography in the checkout facilities. We produce world renowned and award-winning documentary and fiction Filmmakers and photographers determined to make a difference in the world.
I am a champion of the working people. I serve my fellow workers as President of MSU’s Bozeman’s Local, Federation of Classified University Staff - FOCUS. I am a District 4 MFPE Board Director and MT AFL-CIO Director At Large.
Your vote for Colette Campbell in November will be a vote for the people of Montana.