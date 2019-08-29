Clearly, the high school is not finished. Which is OK, anything worthwhile takes time.
But... if you look past the stacks of rigid insulation board and pallets of cinder block, past the excavator and the biggest genie lift you’ve ever seen, past dumpsters and the maze of hurricane fencing that makes it a daily challenge to get to my office in the portable, you will see the outline of something truly remarkable taking shape.
What is taking shape behind the dust and noise is nothing less than the future of Belgrade.
Belgrade High School was built in 1963. The class of 1964 graduated 17 students, and the city population hovered around 1,000 (Some of you who remember 1964 are probably reading this). The high school was then remodeled to accommodate slow but steady enrollment growth in 1967 and again in 1978, 1992, 1996 and 2005. And now again in 2019.
The greater Belgrade community is well into a historic transformation. Record housing starts and the consequent population surge in Gallatin County over the past 10 years have dramatically impacted the little town that Thomas Quaw platted in 1891 and is now home to Montana’s busiest airport.
It seemed consistent with this boom in growth and opportunity that Belgrade have a high school as modern, forward-thinking and inspirational as the city itself. With a student body population this fall equal to the town population in 1963, Belgrade High School is no longer a mighty force in Class C. It is now ranked among Montana’s biggest schools and makes the profound leap to AA.
2019, is a far cry from 1963 and this difference is expressed in the current remodel. What makes this remodel notable is that it is not just a response to the practical need for more seats, but also an ambitious response to a rapidly shifting educational culture. In scale and purpose this remodel reflects the changing character of the town and the changing needs of its students. It has to be epic.
2,000 cubic yards of concrete. 206 tons of steel (412, 000 lbs.). 65,000 bricks. 66.5 miles of copper wire. 22.38 miles of galvanized conduit. 200,000 man-hours provided by over 200 different workers over a span of 2 1/2 years. Add to that, countless decisions and indecisions and an infinite number of memorable conversations with Martel, CTA Architecture, and Tate Management.
The patient and affable project foreman, Chuck Gawarkiewicz has been a grand maestro coordinating everything on the ground. Add all of this together and you get a school that has the educational equivalent strength of the materials it was built from. The facts are staggering and as a former math teacher of the old Belgrade High School I am fascinated by the numbers.
But the numbers, as compelling as they may be, are only the start of the discussion.
What began 2 1/2 years ago, and is due for completion in late October, opened for business yesterday. Classes began promptly at 8:25, and there is no looking back now.
When our students walk through the new doors into the new entryway, or up the 28 steps to the new second level, what they experience, in no uncertain terms, is possibility.
Space is possibility. Teachers know this. Effective curriculum is often determined by facility. Good architecture influences achievement.
It is true that the district was responding to the predicted increase in student population and was obligated to make space for more students when it proposed a district bond for the ballot in 2016, but it also had its eye on improving facilities to create better learning opportunities for the students of Belgrade. The timing of the need to build in order to accommodate increasing enrollment and the school district’s motivation to improve educational opportunities couldn’t have been better.
As you will see, the opportunities are dazzling. The new Belgrade High School includes industry standard kitchens for culinary arts, acoustically engineered spaces for music and choir, a new library with additional computer stations, professional quality shops for metal and wood, clustered classrooms so that department teachers can meet easily, a second gym and a dedicated space for the wrestling team, a new ceramics studio, a new darkroom, a new graphic design studio, Alternative School spaces so that students waste no time commuting off campus, a cafeteria that can serve 600 people, improved heating and plumbing and spaces that express, in no uncertain terms, that Belgrade students deserve a first class facility.
I am proud of this school. I applaud the community for supporting this vision, and I hope that you will join me and the 76 teachers and now 1,000 students in helping to make this school year the start of a new era.
Let’s go Panthers!