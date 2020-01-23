Calling all residents! Gallatin County is looking for your photos!
Gallatin County is currently in the process of updating its Growth Policy. What is a Growth Policy, you ask? Check out our website to find out more! www.envisiongallatin.com
The current Growth Policy document is quite text heavy and we decided there are just not enough photos of this beautiful place and the beautiful people that inhabit it. As part of the update, we are giving the document a fresh, new look with photos of the county submitted by you, the residents. The best part is, you don’t have to be a professional or an expert to submit.
How did we come up with this idea? We recently concluded six months of public outreach. If you want to know more about what you and your fellow community members said, check out the “Outreach Summary” on our website at www.envisiongallatin.com. At the January Steering Committee meeting, which is always open to the public, committee members participated in a visioning exercise based on roughly 25 key words that were identified from the aforementioned public outreach. Here is the list of key words that we heard most from you, the public:
The visioning exercise resulted in identifying three major themes that will form the foundation of the vision statement. So, we are looking for photos that fit into these themes and that will be visual reflections the document’s overall vision statement. Here are the themes:
Open Space – This theme reflects the value and appreciation of the natural environment, centered on the scenic beauty of the landscape and its importance as a driver of the work and activities that take place in our communities across the county. A major component of these photos should be a feature of our landscape, like a mountain peak, a river, farm/ranchland, wildlife, or a sunset.
Heritage – This theme recognizes, honors, and celebrates the cultural and historical significance of the area, including the tradition, charm, and character of a western community with strong ties to our working lands. Photos in this category should include people, places, or objects that reflect our heritage. For example, photos might include an old building, a well-worn pair of boots, a tractor at work, a branding, or people gathering for a community event.
Opportunity – This theme looks toward the future, encouraging the continued development of safe, healthy, friendly, local communities that we have come to enjoy, as well as the promotion of other valuable assets like outdoor access, arts and culture, and quality schools. Photos in this category should include subject matter that reflects opportunities for our community – think about things you want to see more of in the future in the county. For example, photos might include music, school, or social events, parks, trails, buildings, or neighborhoods.
Of course, these categories blend a bit. That’s OK! You can submit in whatever category you choose; we encourage artistic creativity and unique interpretations of these three categories.
The Steering Committee will select photos from submissions to include in the final Growth Policy document, with the grand prize being the cover photo! We will also be featuring photos on various social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and even the county website.
Here’s how to submit your photos: Visit the website www.envisiongallatin.com.
1. Click on the link “Upload your photos.”
2. At this point, you will need to register. This is an easy and necessary step. We want to be able to contact you if one of your photos is chosen. So please register with a valid email address.
3. When submitting a photo, please enter your category: Open Space, Heritage, or Opportunity.
4. Feel free to say anything else about the photo where it says “Enter a short description”.
In addition to submitting your own photos, you can scroll through the other photos, leave comments, share with friends, or like the photos you think are the best. We will be accepting submissions for the next several months. There is no limit on the number of photos you submit, so have fun and show us Gallatin County from your eyes!
Garrett McAllister is an associate planner in the Gallatin County Planning Department.