Please accept this virtual handshake from me. I am running to represent you in Helena and wish I would have been able to knock on your doors and introduce myself personally.
As the only local conservative running on the Republican ticket for HD69, I am a firm believer in the conservative principles of constitutionally limited government and individual liberty. I will adhere to Republican principles and vote with the Republican majority.
I was born and raised in northern Montana and moved to Bozeman in 1991 to finish my degree in Biomedical Science. My husband, Don, and I met and married while we were both working for the county, and soon after we moved west. We have lived in Churchill with our 5 children for almost 15 years. Three of our sons have graduated from Manhattan High School.
Throughout my life I have been surrounded by, and employed by, many types of agriculture & I have a deep love and respect for the land and for the people who make their living on it. Thanks to this experience and being the daughter of a self-employed builder, I understand the value and importance of hard-work and being financially prudent.
I know that a lot of the issues facing the people of this district relate to run-away government agencies and expanding bureaucracy. We need to return to government by and for the people, instead of by and for government agencies.
I will go to Helena to work to protect our 1st and 2nd Amendment rights and say “no” to bills attempting to infringe our freedom of religion, expression and our right to bear arms. I am pro-life. That is not negotiable for me. The Montana Constitution protects our right to privacy, and that includes our parenting decisions, our medical choices, our education choices, and our rights to make decisions for our families that may be outside the media’s best opinion. All of these rights are valuable, and I believe that they need to be upheld for everyone.
I will fight to protect our rich agricultural heritage, and support policies that allow for local control of
education. I am a proponent of profitable and responsible natural resource development and use. I know that public access to public lands is an important issue - one that needs to be approached with a respect for private property rights.
Self-determination and personal responsibility must be advanced over dependence on government. At the same time, we must protect, cherish & advocate for our elderly, our military veterans and Montanans with disabilities.
I have been endorsed by local farmers and ranchers, business owners, pastors, teachers, builders, outfitters, and many others in this district. I have also been endorsed by Montanans for Limited Government, Legistats, and the MT Speaker of the House and House Majority Leader. I am running as a Republican and I will vote as one, too.
I am asking for your vote in the upcoming primary election. Your ballot should arrive to you around May 12. There is a clear choice between a moderate from Bozeman and a conservative resident of House District 69. Please vote for Jennifer Carlson - the only local conservative in the race.
Jennifer Carlson
Republican Candidate
House District 69