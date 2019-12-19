After 35 years in education I was asked a tough question recently. If I could have families of K-12 students do just one thing what would that be? Think of the possibilities: reading, homework, or digital research. My answer wasn’t any of those and it may sound more like a foody than an educator–sharing a meal together regularly.
This is a great time to shut off the TV and have positive, engaging conversations with family members. The menu isn’t as important as the table talk and the opportunity to interact. Perhaps parents can come with a joke or story to share as they get things started.
There are numerous advantages for children when they share a meal with their family. The first is physical. Children who eat with their family regulate what they eat and make a lifetime of healthier food choices. They are more likely to be healthy in general and not have challenges with eating disorders.
Research is showing that vocabulary development peaks when young children have regular mealtime conversations. School performance follows that same positive pattern. What a great time for children to develop communication skills and increase feelings of self-worth.
It has long been known that shared family mealtimes help prevent teen smoking, drinking and drug use along with other dangerous behaviors. Students will be more socially confident and able to resist peer pressure. We all want this: children will have a more positive outlook on life.
I realize that this is a very lofty challenge for families with busy activity and work schedules, but as it becomes a priority we can increase the number of shared meals. This one simple thing will change your family, our schools, our community. Just one thing.
Mark Halgren is the curriculum director for the Belgrade School District.