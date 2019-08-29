The old adage “two heads are better than one” might be extended to “many heads are better than one”. At Belgrade Schools we believe that our staff will be more effective as we collaborate – as we use our collective expertise to help kids learn. This school year all Belgrade Schools will dismiss early each and every Friday that school is in session and we believe that this time will be a great benefit to our students.
Teachers are tightly scheduled and have very little common time to plan student learning. That roadblock has kept us from using the collective expertise of our teachers. The Friday time will be for three distinct purposes: professional learning, analyzing student achievement data and strategically planning to meet the needs of all students.
The children of our community deserve the best. We can’t provide that for them if we continue to operate as we always have. To give them our best we need time to use our combined knowledge and experience and that’s what we’re planning to do. Our pledge to our community is that we’ll use the Friday early release time effectively to focus on improving student learning.
We look forward to working with your children.