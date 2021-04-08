Voters of Belgrade School District,
It’s more natural for me to write a humorous story than to provide a ballot argument. Yet, here I am with my fingers on the keyboard because some things are just that important.
Belgrade Public Schools have risen to the challenge this year, opening the doors as scheduled, despite significant challenges along the way. We’ve worked very hard to keep those doors open because we believe that education is the best option for our future and that we provide a critical service to the community’s children and families.
We have a great opportunity to take our collective hats off, by voting for the three initiatives on the school election ballot coming out soon. Two of the measures are simply to continue providing funds for building maintenance with some adjustment for inflation. The other is to staff schools and provide learning and co-curricular opportunities for our community’s children.
It was once rare for employees to leave Belgrade Schools for other districts. As we are outpaced by what we’re able to offer our employees, we’re finding ourselves losing great teachers quite regularly. The predicted teacher shortage is now hitting our valley and the competition is real. We need to position ourselves to attract and retain the best people we can to work with our children. This includes teachers as well as kitchen staff, bus drivers, secretaries, custodians, and paraprofessionals.
Yes, the levy request is more than in previous years. The reason is simple. The compound effect of unsuccessful levy balloting in the past has caught up to us. Now, with the district’s back against the wall, the levy must be approved or our schools will face unprecedented cutbacks.
Yes, the district has received federal COVID-relief funding, but this is one-time money. Think of what one-time money has done for your personal budget. It can help pay a few bills but doesn’t allow you to quit your job or buy a car with continuing payments. This money, which has restrictions on how it can be spent, doesn’t help with the ongoing expenses of running a school district.
As a Belgrade taxpayer of nearly three decades, I know how the burden has continued to shift to property taxpayers to construct and run school districts. I know this as well: Having strong schools is critical for the future of our community and its children. I invite you to join me in voting for the Belgrade School District levies.
Mark Halgren is curriculum director of Belgrade School District 44.