The Belgrade School District will be running an Elementary Operational Levy and Building Reserve Levies in both the Elementary and High School Districts. Voting will be by mail-in ballots.
Elementary Operational Levy
This levy is being run to raise revenue to allow the district to pay its bills, maintain effective student programs (music, sports, speech and debate, etc.), maintain manageable class sizes, purchase and maintain needed learning equipment and software, maintain that equipment and pay the wages of all its employees. Employee groups include cooks, bus drivers, custodians, paras, teachers, administration, coaches, etc.
One of the reasons we have to run this levy is that we lost about 164 students (K-12) between the spring and fall of 2020. That is over a million dollars in revenue for us. Some of that loss can be handled by not replacing retiring teachers, but not all of it. There are additional reasons, like the rising cost of teaching and learning materials, software fees, the cost of student activities, etc. But the student loss makes a big impact. If the levy does not pass, some of it must be handled through cuts in programs and loss of additional staff. For example, class sizes will be raised to at or near the state required maximum; middle school athletics and activities will be cut; and clubs with a paid supervisor will be cut.
The high school will also have to make cuts. Remember, some of our lost enrollment also involves high school students. Also, our wages and benefits come from an agreement that is K-12, not K-8 and 9-12 separately. As in the elementary, some of the needed funds can be recouped through attrition, but the majority will come from cuts to athletics, clubs, activities, and by increasing class sizes.
Operational Levy Cost
What will the Operational Levy cost our voters? The numbers below are based on the assessed value of your home, not what you can sell it for. In other words, the taxable value is less than what you can sell your home for in today’s market. Also, we know that it would be difficult to find a home in our area for $100,000 or $200,000. However, those are the numbers the state uses for ballots.
For a home with an assessed market value of $100,000, taxes will increase by $1.88 per month.
For a home with an assessed market value of $200,000, taxes will increase by $3.76 per month.
If your home is taxed at a rate higher than those figures, just add the $1.88 per month to the closest $100,000 value.
Building Reserve Levies
These are levies that are already approved and are being rerun because their 10-year limit is up. The slight increase is for the rise in the cost of materials, building maintenance and construction costs. They will allow us to maintain our buildings and major equipment, like boilers, snow removal equipment and roofs.
What will the Building Reserve Levies cost our voters? The numbers below are based on the assessed value of your home, not what you can sell it for. In other words, the taxable value is less than what you can sell your home for in today’s market.
Elementary Building Reserve Levy
For a home with an assessed market value of $100,000, taxes will increase by 30 cents per month.
For a home with an assessed market value of $200,000, taxes will increase by 60 cents per month.
For a home with an assessed value of $400,000, taxes will increase by $1.20 per month.
High School Building Reserve Levy
For a home with an assessed market value of $100,000, taxes will increase by 19 cents per month.
For a home with an assessed market value of $200,000, taxes will increase by 38 cents per month.
For a home with an assessed value of $400,000, taxes will increase by 76 cents per month.
Personal Note
Finally, we have run these levies in the past and many have failed. However, it seems like the district just continues to run as usual. That will not be the case this year. We are at fault for not letting you know what we had to do to make up for the lost revenue in previous years. If it fails this time, you will know right away what we have to do to make up for the lost revenue. We will work through the loss in programs and run the levy again in a year. This type of levy can only be run once a year.
If you have never paid much attention to levies in the past, I urge you to pay attention to these levies. They will allow us to continue the excellent path we are on or mark the start of the decline in our ability to offer a quality educational experience for our students.