With winter weather upon Gallatin County, it’s a great time to remind the folks who live, work and play on county roads of our protocols for snow removal.
The Gallatin County Road Department removes snow from county maintained roads, of which we have roughly 829 miles of across the county. We also provide ice control as labor, equipment and funding availability allow.
Normal working hours for snow removal are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work on early mornings, nights and weekends are at the discretion of the road supervisor.
Prioritization of what roads are plowed varies and is weather dependent. But generally, higher traffic routes are first. Again, what roads are prioritized is at the discretion of the road supervisor.
It’s important to remember that roads may not be completely free of snow and ice.
Snow removal begins after 2 inches of snow has accumulated on paved roads, and 6 inches on gravel roads.
Sanding is done at critical intersections, hills, curves and other hazardous areas.
Crews may not have resources to remove snow in the most outlying areas of the county. Typically, roads that are impassable when wet or snow covered won’t get snow removal service.
If a mailbox is damaged by our snow removal equipment, the county will repair it or post or replace the mailbox with one that meets USPS standards. The county does not replace mailboxes damaged by the snow being removed from the roadway. If a mailbox post can’t be replaced because the ground is frozen, a temporary one will be used until a permanent replacement can be installed in the spring.
Residents are also asked to do what they can to help with snow removal and not add to the hazards of wintertime driving.
Please do not plow snow from your driveway onto county maintained roads and right-of-ways. Snow dumped, plowed, pushed or blown across the roadway can cause a serious hazard, not only to motorists but also for snow removal equipment.
Reminder – these are the protocols for roads maintained by the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department. Cities and towns, the Montana Department of Transportation and the U.S. Forest Service each have roads they maintain and may have varying schedules and protocols for how and when they plow.
We all live here because we love the lifestyle that Montana offers. So give plow drivers a hand. They are your neighbors and are a very important public service component that allow us to commute to work and play.
If you have any questions, please give the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department at call at 582-3250.
Bill Brownell is the County Road and Bridge Superintendent. County Corner is semi-regular column submitted by Gallatin County officials on matters deemed important.