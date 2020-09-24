Montana’s public libraries are stepping up to help Montana get a complete and accurate Census count in 2020. Many libraries across the Treasure State will be holding special activities and providing incentives to Montanans who self-report during the statewide “It’s Not Too Late to Be Counted…at the Library” week - September 21-26. Patrons visiting the Belgrade Community Library can use their own devices to access the library’s free WiFi or use the kiosk set aside specifically for completing the simple online census form. Library staff will provide information on how to get started on submitting a census form.
The Belgrade Community Library is also planning these activities:
• $5 gift card to Belgrade Town & Country if you fill out the form in the library before September 30
• Census Anytime Trivia online via Kahoot! (closes September 23) Prizes for top scorers! *
• Census Storytime with Ben - September 22 and 24 at 11:15AM attendees will get a coloring book! *
• Live Census Trivia with Sarah - September 24 at 6PM – Prizes for top scorers! *
• “Census and Genealogy Program” recording available from Missoula Public Library
• Daily Facebook post of a Belgrade community leader’s PSA on filling out the census
• Thermometers at the library showing Montana and Belgrade’s progress in completing the census
All programs and activities follow social-distancing guidelines for safety. Visit belgradelibrary.org/census for more information and registration for the events marked with an asterisk *.
Find information about what is planned at libraries across the state on this data dashboard: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/9f9a18226dd3440fafd4b11309f3f709. The dashboard includes contact information
for all participating libraries.
The 2020 Census is conducted to accurately count persons living in the United States for the purpose of fairly creating districts for representation in State and Federal legislatures. That data is also used to fairly distribute federal funding. Act I of the US Constitution directs that a count be made every 10 years and federal law strictly protects the information so no individual information can be released until it is passed to the National Archives 72 years from now. No other agency nor person may access individual responses during that time and census workers may never disclose any information from their work, ever. For every person in Montana who is not counted, the Treasure State loses about $20,000 in funding over the next decade. And, with a complete count, Montana stands to gain back the 2nd seat in Congress that was lost a few decades ago.
Door-to-door census takers are winding down their work, so Montana is depending on Montanans to self-report by going to mycensus2020.gov or by visiting their local library. The form is simple and takes about 5 minutes to complete.
Sarah Creech, MLIS, is the adult services-cataloging librarian at the Belgrade Community Library.