Earlier this year, I joined two Montana families at the United States Supreme Court.
I went to hear the oral arguments for a landmark case very relevant to the State of Montana. The case was about equal protection under the Constitution, religious freedom, and protecting Montana families and children from being discriminated against because of the school they choose.
I saw nine brilliant Supreme Court justices ask tough questions to both sides. Frankly, I saw the finest hour of debate that I’ve seen in our nation’s capital.
The Montana families ultimately won that case in a 5-4 decision. But think about that: This victory against religious discrimination was decided by just one vote.
The same can be said for the Supreme Court’s two rulings affirming an individual right to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment. Both were 5-4 decisions. One vote was the deciding factor to protect the Second Amendment rights of Montanans.
Razor thin decisions by the Supreme Court can protect—or jeopardize—our Montana way of life, and they underscore why supporting or opposing a nominee to our highest court is perhaps the most important decision I will make as a United States Senator for Montana.
I proudly supported the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court because I believe she will protect the liberties and livelihoods of Montanans.
I had the honor of meeting with Judge Barrett earlier this month where she said her guiding principles as a judge were in the mold of the great conservative justice, the late Justice Antonin Scalia. This gave me strong confidence that Justice Barrett understands the constitutional purpose of the Supreme Court and the