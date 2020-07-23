Pretty soon it looks like we are going to have to add a new group of people to the increasingly long list of those who can’t be discriminated against. I am talking, of course, of those hardy Americans who refuse to wear masks during the Covid pandemic. They are being refused service at private businesses where masks are mandated such as Costco, Walmart, and many more, and to add icing to the cake the State of Montana now requires masks in all indoor businesses and venues. True, all they would have to do is put on a mask and they would be able to go anywhere they want, but you have to take a stand on principle sometime in your life. Granted, the law is designed to protect people who can’t change the color of their skin or sexual orientation, but a personal opinion is just as impossible, or at least difficult, to change.
Since their claim that their liberties are being taken from them is not, to them, a frivolous issue, let us take a serious look at what Liberty is. In 1789, many of the French notables who supported the American Colonies in the Revolutionary War decided to stage their own revolution against their King, Louis the XVI. Like the Americans, they published a declaration of rationale called “The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen.” While our Declaration of Independence named Liberty as an unalienable right of man, the French went a step further and defined it, and rather concisely, too: “Liberty consists in the freedom to do everything which injures no one else….”
It makes sense to me; complete “liberty” to do anything we want regardless of the consequences is little more than anarchy. Humans recognized that millennia ago when we first began to formulate laws to live by. Using the French definition of liberty, the maskless begin to tread on pretty thin ice because the whole purpose of wearing a mask is so that we don’t injure others by exposing them to whatever germs we might have to share.
So, we do have rights, but they are
By the way, Minnesota leads the nation in response rate, #1. The Treasure State ranks 45th.
The 2020 Census is available online at my2020census.gov, calling 1-844-330-2020, or via mail if a household has received a paper questionnaire.
Happy Birthday America. Participating in the Census is the most patriotic gift you can give.
Sheila M. Stearns is the Presiding Officer for the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission