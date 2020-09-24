In April of this school year the Belgrade School District will mark its 130th birthday. In 1891 when the district sputtered to a start, there were 86 children in the community between the ages of four and twenty-one although it’s likely that far fewer than that actually attended school as five years later the enrollment was at twenty-one. Kate Conlan was the sole teacher in that first one room school that met in a church. Fast forward to today, Belgrade Public Schools now have an enrollment of over 3,600 students and employs nearly 250 teachers and a similar number of support personnel.
In the Fall of 2021 the district will open a new elementary school on Bolinger Road. A new school will bring a new school name. It’s always an exciting time to christen a new school building and learn a new moniker. As the current Martha Fox Heck and Thomas B. Quaw buildings are repurposed, we’ll probably not be saying that Heck-Quaw couplet like we have so much in the past several decades. But so many people don’t know who these people were.
Thomas B. Quaw was the Wisconsin grain farmer and developer who purchased land for a railroad siding in the wheat rich farms west of Bozeman. He catered to the Serbian railroad investors by naming the siding Belgrade. Quaw was a Belgrade promoter and donated land for new schools where the current Quaw building now stands. He was an original school board trustee and postmaster (the post office was in his feed store). He had a mansion located on the current Thomas B. Quaw square where the city offices now stand.
Martha Fox Heck began her teaching career in Belgrade in 1933. She was not allowed to teach the following year as the board did not allow married female teachers to teach (this was actually quite common during this time period). She was rehired in 1935 and taught until retiring in 1964, minus a few years to run the Fountain (a local soda shop) in Belgrade. She was the first married female to teach in Belgrade and had an exemplary career.
The building later named for Martha Fox Heck was built in 1955 at a cost of $265,000. It housed grades one through eight and a principal’s office. Belgrade’s
first kindergarten classes started in 1975. The building has undergone multiple additions over the years, including a kitchen, school office, library, and additional classrooms.
It’s great to see at least part of the bright smiling faces of children back in school under the supervision of dedicated teachers and caring staff. Add to that the virtual students participating in digital learning. It provides a modicum of hope and normalcy in a society that has had its share of upheaval during the last six months.
Belgrade has long been a community of young families, working hard to provide children with the best opportunities. Yet, education has been more stable in the previous 100 years than it has been the last six-months. Amidst this backdrop of uncertainty, we’ll continue to work to meet the needs of our most important customer–our students.
Mark Halgren, is the curriculum director for Belgrade Public Schools.