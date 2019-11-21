Now that we are nearing the end of the Belgrade High School remodel, we would like to provide you with an update on the status of the replacement elementary school for Heck/Quaw, the Saddle Peak Expansion and the Redo of Heck/Quaw.
We have held many meetings and now have a design for the school (which can be viewed on our website, bsd44.org), at the District Office and at the main office at each school. We encourage you to take a look at the design, as it is functional for our students, and to the lot we want to purchase.
Architectural Firm and Contractor
A&E is the architectural firm that designed the school, with much input from parent reps., teachers, Heck/Quaw students, board members and administrators. Many hours were spent trying to get the most bang for our buck, with regard to programs and maintaining a functional space for students. To that end we were successful.
The contractor chosen to build the new school is Dick Anderson Construction. The goal is to break ground on March 1, 2020, and open the doors to the school in August of 2021.
To keep us on track to meet our goal, we have worked with the Belgrade City Council and legal and operations staff to create an Interlocal Agreement that allows the School District to recoup some of its expenses for the transportation and infrastructure costs associated with building the new school. Once the Trustees for BSD 44 have approved the Interlocal Agreement with the City of Belgrade, the District can move ahead with a buy-sell agreement for the property it is seeking to purchase.
As for the Saddle Peak expansion, A&E is also the firm hired to develop its building plans. As with the new elementary school, much collaboration has taken place in drawing the Saddle Peak plans as well.
Regarding the Heck/Quaw improvements, a committee will be formed in January of 2020 to begin the discussion on the future use of Heck/Quaw. We want this committee to have excellent
representation from both community members and district personnel. If you are interested in serving on this important committee, you will be able to find more information about it on our website in January.
Lastly, we will also be establishing a committee to review elementary school boundaries, due to the opening of the new elementary school. This committee will be critical to achieving a smooth transition to the new school. We also want this committee to be well-represented by the community at large as well as the education community. If you are not on this committee, the names of committee members will be published. Feel free to present your questions and suggestions to any member and they will be addressed, along with a response back to you.
Thank you for your trust and support of our efforts to improve the future of our students and community.
Godfrey Saunders is the superintendent of the Belgrade School District.