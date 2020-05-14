Having served two terms in the State Senate, 2003-2011, the term limits law allows me to once again run to represent District 35 in the Senate. During those eight years, I served on the following committees:
• Judiciary (Chair, 2009)
• Natural Resources
• Energy and Telecommunications
Bills that I sponsored and passed include:
• Prohibit open alcohol containers in vehicles
• GPS monitoring of sexual predators after release from prison
• Jessica’s Law of Montana (protecting children from sexual predators)
• Multiple Domestic Violence bills
• Certificate of Birth for a stillborn child (Had never before been recognized in Vital Statistics of Montana)
• Changed designation of Manufactured Home to real property, lowering mortgage costs
• Revise County Jail Work Program
• Allow Big Sky to have its own High School
• Bison Hunting
Bills that I will continue to pursue include:
• Ban Sanctuary Cities in Montana
• Various Immigration bills
• Pro-Life and Pro-Family bills
• Promote and Preserve our 2nd Amendment and all our Constitutional Rights
My proven record illustrates my efforts to serve the people of my district and Montana.
This candidate humbly asks for your vote; that vote will be for you, for your future, and for that of your children. And for your vote, I thank you.