Planning for Gallatin County’s future doesn’t just take cooperation and coordination between local governments, it needs one other key ingredient: public input.
That is why we are asking citizens to weigh in on a plan that will help shape the future of the fastest growing area in our county – the “Triangle” area between Belgrade, Bozeman and Four Corners.
The Planning Coordination Committee was formed in 2016 to provide a forum for planning related coordination in the Triangle. The group is made up of three representatives each from the City of Belgrade, Gallatin County and the City of Bozeman.
Since our group was formed, we have worked in cooperation with countless community partners, local government departments and members of the public, all with the goal of coordination to support growth and development patterns as they expand into the Triangle area of the Gallatin Valley.
After dozens of public meetings, hundreds of hours of work, and numerous public comments, we have a draft plan. This land-use plan, dubbed the Triangle Community Plan, will help give a clear vision of that area’s future.
The plan has three sections with goals and policies that support those goals. The three content areas include infrastructure, land use and environment.
Land use includes goals of affordable housing, open space, agriculture, schools and a coherent pattern of growth.
Infrastructure goals focus on multi-modal transportation, agricultural irrigation systems and public water and sewer services.
Environmental goals identify fish and wildlife habitat, water quality and quantity, and wetlands as important public resources to be conserved and protected.
The plan also identifies future activities that will implement policies.
After we released a draft of this plan earlier this fall, we held four open houses in which dozens of citizens provided insightful and meaningful feedback.
But we want more.
We are still seeking public comment
on the plan and will continue to through Dec. 6.
After gathering this last portion of public comment, the PCC will meet again for a public meeting on Dec. 10 from 3-5 p.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse, located at 311 W. Main St. in Bozeman.
At that meeting, we will review public comments and outreach success, and recommend edits for the final draft of the plan.
To read the plan in its entirety, please visit https://gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net/planning-community-development/pages/triangle-community-plan.
You can submit comments on the Triangle Community Plan to the Gallatin County Planning Department by emailing them to planning@gallatin.mt.gov.
If you have any questions, you can contact the Gallatin County Planning Department at 406-582-3130.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Don Seifert is a Gallatin County Commissioner and chairman of the Planning Coordination Committee.