It is hard to believe my first campaign was a little over 5 years ago moving me into the “candidate world”. It has truly been an honor representing House District 69 for the last two sessions (and one special session). I have held to my campaign desires of being part of a responsible, working legislative process; bringing the voice of reason and respect that the people of Montana deserve and expect.
My decision to move into the Senate District 35 seat was a continuation of why I ran before, to be a voice for agriculture, business, and industry which make up the small communities that have been the backbone of our great State. My time on the ranch, raising our family, and providing various community service has helped me understand the connections that are needed to protect our values and provide possibilities to our next generations to stay here at home. We are transitioning the ranch to the 5th generation…so I understand the challenges facing many of us.
The relationships formed and established from the last two sessions will let me hit the ground running while working on solutions to upcoming challenges. Our communities will be facing many unknowns and pressures out of their control; we in government should be helping them, not adding to those worries.
What you can continue to expect from me…
• Protection of life, from unborn to the elderly.
• Protection of our property rights, agriculture, including water rights and the completion of the adjudication process.
• Provide the best education possibilities focused on students while allowing more career and technical opportunities.
• Continue to advocate for our veterans.
• Support access to quality healthcare and preventive care.
• Provide a balanced budget that continues to reduce the size and reach of government, while including
private sector growth, building a stable economy that reduces the burden to our taxpayers.
My track record of support from the Montana Chamber of Commerce, Montana Contractors, Montana Family Foundation, Montana Farm Bureau, and Montana Stockgrowers show that I work to protect investments in our communities which accomplishes real solutions. I have been able to face challenges while keeping politics “out”, letting government work for us.
If you wish to send a candidate to the legislature that will continue working to move Montana forward, protecting our shared values while gaining a more efficient responsive state government, then I humbly ask for your vote.