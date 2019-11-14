Editor’s note: We all deserve to due process.
How Does the Belgrade Community Library Set Compensation?
The Library is one of the fastest growing per capita in the state of Montana. Over the past few years, the Library Board, with the support of the City and Council, has focused on addressing low staffing levels and compensation issues. A few of the issues that were addressed are the following:
Compensation for hourly employees:
The Library Director researched local hourly compensation rates with the school district, City of Belgrade, and Bozeman Library. A study of these compensation rates and similar job descriptions were gathered. The Library Board, including a human resources professional, evaluated six different proposals for compensation. The Board unanimously chose one option and recommended the hourly adjustments to the City Council. The City Council unanimously voted to accept the Board’s recommendation. All governance decisions are made in publicly posted open business meetings.
Under the adopted plan, compensation for hourly library employees ranges from $13 per hour for an entry level position to $21 per hour for a librarian with a Master’s Degree and experience. Part of the recent budget amendment included the entire annual salary and benefits of a new part time position.
Retention:
We have spent thousands of dollars providing training and continuing education to our staff. In the past few years four highly skilled librarians have moved on to higher paying, local positions.
Growth:
Your local library continues to experience record level growth regarding patron visits, number of items checked out, technology assistance, new and current programming, as well as levels of attendance at our programs. This growth is a reflection of the growth within our community of over 2,000 people since our last census. A recent economic impact study shows Belgrade Community Library provides $5 Million in annual economic impact to our community.
Grants and Donations:
We continually write grants to fund our programs. NO staff or administrative dollars have ever come from grants or donations.
As a Library Director I personally witness the energy, creativity, passion, and education skills that comprise the Belgrade library team. I count it a blessing to work with each of these individuals every day. Our community benefits from their level of skill and commitment.
We are always happy to provide tours or a formal presentation to help you become aware of the wide variety of ways we can serve you. You are also welcome to attend our monthly public Library Board meetings. Board meeting dates and times are listed on our website. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you would like more information about our “Community Treasure.”
Gale Bacon is the director Belgrade Community Library.