Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Fox announced Jon Knokey as his Lieutenant Governor running mate for the 2020 election. The Knokey announcement was made today at Frontline Ag Solutions in Belgrade. Jon is a former Gallatin County legislator, John Deere corporate business leader, Bozeman resident, and Montana State University graduate.
“I am honored to be Tim Fox’s running mate. He has a proven conservative record as attorney general and is not afraid to make tough decisions. He is a leader that Montanans relate to, and he always does what’s right for Montana,” Knokey said. “Tim is a man of character and integrity, and knows how to unite people to get things done. I am excited to hit the campaign trail and listen to Montanans about the issues most important to them. We need to elect leaders like Tim who know how to move government away from its current bureaucratic path to a model fit for 21st century success,” Knokey also said.
“Having Jon Knokey as my running mate is a first class opportunity for my campaign and for Montana. He is an accomplished business executive and small business owner, and he knows that family comes first,” Tim Fox said. “Jon and I will visit communities all across the state to listen and learn, and to share our vision and plans for a better Montana. The Fox/Knokey team of proven conservative leadership and business experience is a recipe to cut state government waste while making government more efficient and responsive to the essential needs of Montanans. We will work hard and smart, and with the help of all Montanans, we will grow the economy, promote public safety, bolster education success, solve our workforce shortages, improve the health of Montanans, and make state government transparent and more responsive to the needs of our citizens,” Fox also said.
Jon grew up in a third generation sawmill manufacturing family. He is a graduate of Montana State University where he played quarterback for the football team. He later received a Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University and a Masters in Business Administration from Dartmouth College. In 2016, Jon was elected to the Montana House of Representatives and recaptured a seat for Republicans. Jon and his wife Meghan have three young children. Jon is an avid sportsman, he loves fly fishing and hunting.