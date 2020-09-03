Montana’s kids are remarkable. These past few months, we have learned they are resilient, adaptable, and enthusiastic about overcoming challenges for the activities they love. I know these first days of school are much different than they were last year, but together we will get our students the education they need in a safe and healthy environment.
Lisa and I are grateful to our educators for their dedication to our children and students during this pandemic. We owe so much to everyone who has striven to provide for students’ emotional, nutritional, and educational needs throughout this situation. Cafeteria staff, para-educators, custodians, and other staff have stepped up to the plate for our kids. On behalf of all Montanans, I thank you.
While no one could have predicted COVID-19 or its path, we have spent the last several years preparing our communities to be adaptable to the changing educational landscape. Our efforts to fund and bring technology into the classroom over the past years mean that students have access to the learning option that is best for them during this time – whether that’s mixed instruction or full online learning.
For kids, school is more than academics. It is where they learn social and emotional skills, and where they can access mental health support. For many families, school is where kids get healthy meals, access to the internet, and other vital services. Whether a student lives on a ranch, in a tribal community, or in an urban area, education is and will continue to be our great equalizer. Even though school looks a bit different this year, I know that will continue to be the case.