In early December Senator Steve Daines introduced the Montana Water Rights Protection Act. The Act does two things, provides the ratification of the CSKT Water Compact and settles any damage claims between the US Government and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. The settlement portion of the Act was negotiated between the United States and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal governments.
Many areas of thanks are due for Senator Daines’ early Christmas present to Montana water users. The cosponsoring of legislation to ratify the CSKT Compact from Senators Daines and Tester brings the ability to avoid litigation and provides needed certainty, Thank You!
Gratitude must also be expressed to the past legislators in creation of the Reserved Water Rights Compact Commission and the endless hours from Tribal, Federal and Montana folks who negotiated and successfully approved the agreement. This is the agreement that passed with bipartisan support in the 2015 Montana Legislature. Thank you!
We are fortunate for the continued leadership of Attorney General Tim Fox in his work to make sure the Compact protects water and property rights, providing much needed upgrades to failing infrastructure while settling thousands of water claims. Thank You!
Respectful appreciation to you, the many individuals who attended the public meetings, spoke up, and sent letters sharing your input and concerns during the process to date. Thank You!
All these various areas of work coming together shows me we live in a great State filled with a bunch of good folks.
Well Done.