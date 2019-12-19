I knew it was going to be fun when I saw two TMC gravel trucks festooned with lights and Christmas decorations on Main Street marking the beginning of the Belgrade Festival of Lights.
Those are awesome, I told my wife and son, but I don’t think they fully appreciated the magic of the moment or saw the symbolism.
Gravel trucks, love ‘em or hate ‘em, are the sign of prosperity. The more gravel being hauled around, the more building is going on, which in turn means decent paying jobs and money flowing to area businesses.
And what better way to honor the Yuletide then to transform those beasts of burden into light and showy pieces to represent and celebrate a community?
Families and strollers were everywhere and not a cry was heard on Main Street even with siblings beating each other with those cool lit-up wand thingies that every kid seemed to have.
People stood around fire pits with steaming hot drinks in one mittened hand and melting marshmallows for s’mores with the other.
The flatbed trailer filled with decorated trees was nice, but then flames erupted in the air behind the scene. Great balls of fire, four-wide, shot up like the Wizard of Oz in an orchestrated array. Right after the first fiery display, I saw Central Valley Fire Chief Ron Lindroth peek his head behind the curtain to check it all out after the first few blasts. It went on throughout the night, so it must have passed muster.
Earlier in the day, people crowded around aisles in the Belgrade Special Events Center to check out local wares for that special someone. Santa Claus was around to listen to Christmas wishes. The Belgrade High School Art Club had the coolest shirts I’ve seen that represent the city. See the story on A3.
But the best thing about the day was the entire event was based on volunteers. Without people and businesses giving something to the greater good, Saturday wouldn’t be possible. Everyone is to be commended.
If you don’t know them, you should. Check them out at www.belgreatmt.org.