There are a couple of good things about coronavirus coming into our conscience.
One benefit is a slight pause in election coverage. When did running for federal office became a never-ending cycle? It seems when a president, senator or representative is elected, someone has already announced plans to run. Can’t we have a bit of a break? Sure, it’s 2020 and the road to an office is well underway, but doesn’t it seem like elections have gone on forever?
We recently received an email from Big Boss 2 reminding us to wash our hands in light of coronavirus rearing its head. You see, there’s my immediate boss, then there’s the local Big Boss followed by a regional boss, Big Boss 2. I’m not sure where it goes from there... but I digress.
After reading Big Boss 2’s hand washing email, a thought occurred to respond with a snarky “reply all.”
Hand washing would be a good thing, but the men’s room was void of soap for more than a week. It’s a common occurrence around here. Sometimes there’s soap but no paper towels, other times there’s paper towels but no soap. Just recently, there was neither.
I didn’t respond, though. I’ve been trying to practice the principal of “Never pass up the opportunity to keep your mouth shut.” It seems to makes things easier.
My daughter reminded me recently during a family “discussion” regarding a very, very important point of view I was making with this bit of wisdom – “Would you rather be right, or be happy?” I thought they were synonymous. She’s a wise one, that daughter. Again, I digress.
After Big Boss 2’s email, Big Boss sent one the following day pointing out a bevy of sanitary options was available in the restrooms along with spares for personal use in the conference room. (I think it’s the first time anything good came from the conference room.)
So, for now, we have soap and paper towels thanks to the virus. It’s the small things in life...