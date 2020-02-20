It should be a no-brainer to anyone to see the benefits of annexing into Central Valley Fire District.
At its most simple level, annexing into the district would keep everything the same as it is now. Annexing would cost the same. Annexing would keep the same service with the same dedicated emergency crew that serves us now. Annexing would give city residents a vote on the fire board where we have none now.
Voting against annexation would cost residents a boatload of money to form a stand-alone fire department that would continue to need more money over the years to satisfy service demands. We would likely have to pay additional money to have ambulance service from Central Valley. In short, everything would cost more to form a new fire department for a service we already receive from steadfast people who live among us.
It’s understandable that if you don’t live and breathe government like some people, the annexation vote would be confusing. Don’t we have a fire department? Why can’t we keep it the same? Doesn’t it cost us more money every time we vote for something?
Roll with me here, OK? It’s a loose narrative.
Belgrade formed a volunteer fire department in 1906 that served people inside and outside the city.
Eventually, city people asked, “Why do non-city taxpaying people outside of Belgrade get the same fire service as we do but they don’t pay for it?”
Shazam! A law was made to collect taxes from people living outside city limits for fire service. But rural people asked, “Why do we pay taxes for fire service but we don’t have a say in how it’s run? That’s taxation without representation.”
Shazam! Two fire departments formed – one for city folk and one for rural folk – and each had its own governance.
The thing is, though, the city-run and rural-run departments used the same people, the same equipment, and the same everything else. As a result, both operated as the same department despite having different taxpaying bosses.
City and fire officials say the following: “For efficient and seamless services throughout the Belgrade community, this (joint) arrangement has worked out very well.”
An interlocal agreement ensures both city folk and rural folk pay the same amount of money for the same amount of service.
The fact is one can’t live without the other – the city needs affordable service and the rural needs the city’s money. A consultant study backs up this fact. But the important fact is the joint service is amazing. When the lights and sirens turn on, city folk and rural folk are the same.
What’s the problem then? The problem is a state law requires cities to form their own fire departments once the population reaches 10,000 souls. The 2020 census is gearing up and the city will likely hit that mark. Then it’s goodbye Central Valley, and hello higher taxes for everyone.
But why? It’s state law that’s been in place for more than 100 years, that’s why.
However, the state law was changed last year to allow us to keep everything the same. So, let’s keep everything the same and vote yes to annex.