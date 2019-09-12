Belgrade Bloomers Garden Club held their first Fall meeting on Monday, Sept. 9 at the Chamber of Commerce Building in Belgrade where a round table planning discussion was held to review the activities of this past summer and plan for the coming year
Early in the planting season, members gathered to plant a large variety of pumpkins and gourds to be decorated in October for their annual fund raising event to be held at the Bozeman Senior Center on Oct. 18–19. Do come for this special event!
On May 19, four garden club members participated in the Belgrade Library Workshop Series. Phyllis White, Annie Mollock, Linda Lindgren, and Judy Rente offered their expertise and a few secrets on easy cut-flower arranging. Fresh flowers and materials were provided so we all went home with a lovely arrangement.
In July, gardeners planned, selected plants, and planted a small pollinator garden for the Lewis & Clark Park. Much credit and many thanks went to Sage Gardeners for their contribution of a beautifully constructed raised bed for this project to plant a varied selection of perennial flowers selected to attract pollinating bees and humming birds. This provides a great opportunity for community interaction and education about pollinators.
Other activities enjoyed by garden club members and friends this past summer included an early visit to the Visser Gardens, a visit to the Amaltheia Organic Dairy, goat farm and their large greenhouses containing a variety of tomatoes for Farmer’s Market sales. Their goats proved to be both adorable and petable! Visiting the lovely garden at Peace Lutheran Church provided an interesting walkabout as it was in full bloom. Several garden club members opened their gardens for an informal visit for us, and last but not least, Josh Pecukonis, Garden Barn owner, invited club members for an evening visit to chose a pot and plants to design their own planters. All in all, a great summer!
Garden Club activities for the coming Fall months will include pumpkin decorating for the Fall Festival and Christmas wreath decorating in December.
Planned for next year, we will hear from tree specialist Sandy McCartney who will welcome questions, and Linda Lindgren who will hold a workshop on pressed flowers, She has wonderful and practical ideas to share. Watch for dates and times to learn from garden experts, share experiences, exchange plants, and meet new garden friends. Perhaps I’ll see you there!
Nancy Riebe’s columns appear weekly throughout the growing season.