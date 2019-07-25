Sunflowers make me smile because they are a symbol of optimism and good cheer. Just looking at their happy faces makes me happy.
A mid-summer blooming flower, sunflowers are just now appearing in unexpected places in the flower beds, right in the middle of the vegetable garden, in groups around the yard, and along the roads. They want to be everywhere. And that is just fine with me.
It is also fine with the bees, birds, and butterflies as they hover and nibble on the tasty and nutritious seeds. The goldfinches seem especially attracted to the yellow flowers and their antics while capturing a seed are fun to observe. I have even seen deer munch on the dried seed pods in late winter.
Sunflowers come in all sizes and colors. They grow to be tall, midsize, and dwarf. Their colors range from pale yellow and rich gold to rusty red. One can choose shades of mahogany, chestnut, claret, russet, bronze, orange, lemon and yellow. So many wonderful choices to make! Even their names capture my attention…. ‘Holiday’, ‘Sonia’, and one named ‘Chocolate’.
Many varieties of dwarf sunflowers are available and are ready to harvest in 50 to 60 days — a good fit for our short growing season. ‘Teddy Bear’, ‘Bashful’, ‘Big Smile’, ‘Sundance Kid’, and ‘Sunny’ are a few for you to consider. These can be directly seeded into a container of your choice.
The perennial sunflower ‘Maximillian’ returns each year producing dozens of yellow flowers on ten inch stems. This is on my to plant list.
It may also be interesting to try planting a living fence using ‘Russian Mammoth’, ‘Giant Gray Stripe’, ‘Paul Bunyan’ or ‘Kong’. Any one of these would be spectacular!
I have learned to choose pollenless cultivars for sunflowers I want to use for cut flowers inside. The pollen varieties can drop their yellow pollen and stain a mat or table runner which will make your laundry lady very unhappy. Please don’t ask me how I know this. ‘Peach Passion’, ‘Sunburst Yellow Aura’ and ‘Full Sun Improved’ are a few pollen less varieties and there are many more listed in the seed catalogs.
Sunflowers have much to offer for commercial growers. They can be used for snacking food, cooking oil, birdseed, and livestock food. And diesel fuel too.
And one last word to the wise. Try not to use pesticides near sunflowers as they can be injurious to the small animals and birds attracted to them.
As I continue to enjoy these happy flowers for the next month or so I am already dreaming about trying new varieties next year. Maybe you are too.
Nancy Riebe is a master gardener and master composter from Belgrade whose columns appear weekly throughout the growing season. Reach her in care of editor@belgrade-news.com.