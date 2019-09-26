Our garden has reached the end of summer chaos stage as pumpkins, acorn squash, and gourd vines have run amok in, over, and around the garden pathways. Actually, it is great fun to discover huge pumpkins hiding under oversized leaves and an army of ‘swan’ gourds finding obscure corners over and around the three new raised beds.
How did this happen you may ask. Well, the usual way — plant seed, water, and then let Mother Nature have her way. Well, I did add homemade compost from two busy composter’s, and fresh worm compost from kitchen left-overs residing in three worm bins all summer. And for extra good measure, several gallons of freshly brewed worm tea presided over by Garden Helper. And, in all fairness, I must give credit for this bounty to our sturdy new seven foot fence for keeping the deer at bay.
The chives residing under both apple trees have all been cut back and will be the first to return next spring in time to attract the bees, who will then happily pollinate the ‘Sweet Sixteen” apple and ‘Dolgo’ crabapple trees — a perfect garden match-up.
Although seemingly a tad late, the tomato plants are now providing the cook with an abundance of cherry and ‘Roma’ tomatoes, all purchased as 12 inch starts. This gardener has given up on nurturing tiny seedlings. Age does have a few privileges!
The sunflowers are now beginning to appear a bit straggly, but will still provide happy faces for a table arrangement. Smaller birds will soon enjoy their ripened seeds. The flowering oregano plants have spread themselves about the garden and now provide amazing showing of purple long-lasting flowers for fall bouquets and culinary use when dried. The sage plants have leaves ready for the turkey stuffing. A few late bloomers of happy yellow columbine have appeared even after a long run earlier, and the marigolds are showing off their large yellow flowers.
Garden Helper picked the last of the sweet peas and fed their long vines to the composters. She is anxious to begin decorating the front deck with her oversized pumpkins, gourds, acorn squash, dried corn stalks, sunflowers, and whatever else may appear. Fall is on its way!
Nancy Riebe is a master gardener and master composter from Belgrade whose columns appear weekly throughout the growing season. Reach her in care of editor@belgrade-news.com.