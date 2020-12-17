“You have to have dark in order to show light, just like in life.”
- Bob Ross, 1942-1995, iconic American painter/TV personality
Phone lines at the Belgrade News office were busier than usual Monday, when a number of west valley residents called to talk about last week’s holiday celebrations in Belgrade, Manhattan and Three Forks.
Without exception, the callers asked us to somehow share their appreciation for the efforts of volunteers who organized Saturday’s Christmas Convoy in Belgrade or one of Christmas Strolls held in Three Forks and Manhattan last Thursday.
Also without exception, those who phoned struggled a bit to explain why they felt compelled to call. It’s hard to put feelings neatly into words, but we heard their message loud and clear: This year’s celebrations were especially meaningful because none of us any longer take for granted the ability to gather safely together.
In a year full of disappointments and losses ranging from huge to small, the very worst thing has been grieving them while separated from friends, neighbors and loved ones. Humans are social creatures. Isolation isn’t good for us.
We agree the volunteers who creatively came up with ways for us to collectively celebrate the light of the season deserve to be lauded, and we’ve done our best in this edition to share through words and photographs the feelings our callers expressed. Jennifer’s stories about the Belgrade Christmas Convoy (page A1) and the community effort led by Manhattan Presbyterian Church to help local families in need (page A3) showcase just two examples of light shining – literally and figuratively – during these dark times.
As this edition went to press Wednesday, another celebration of light, the first ever Menorah Car Parade, was about to get underway in Bozeman and Belgrade in observance of Hannukah, the Festival of Lights. A few words about the meaning of the menorah that appeared in the parade preview we published two weeks ago bear repeating: that the light represents “triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness.”
May all our seasonal celebrations, public and private, as well as the lights that continue to shine in our communities during these shortest, darkest days of 2020 remind us all that brighter days surely lie ahead.
Happy holidays.