A full-page paid advertisement placed by the Gallatin County Democratic Central Committee was printed in last week’s Belgrade News.
If you missed it, the ad – among other things – accuses former President Trump of “undermining democracy” and “demand(s)” his impeachment, along with the “censure or expulsion” of Montana Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale for “being complicit” with the president.
In recent weeks, the paper has printed letters to the editor and a guest column stating similar sentiments on the Opinion page. The opinions were clearly attributed to their authors, and they elicited little reaction from readers. That was not the case with the Democratic Central Committee’s ad, however. Many readers called our office this week to express their strong objections to it. To say that they were angry and offended would be a gross understatement.
The difference, mentioned by every single caller, was the ad’s inclusion of the words, “We the People of Gallatin County” featured in prominent, Declaration-style script just below an image of a waving American flag and before a recitation of the things the “People of Gallatin County” “denounce,” “demand” and “support.”
Well, the people of Gallatin County who called the Belgrade News this week do not denounce, demand or support any of the things stated in the committee’s ad, and they are furious at the assertion that they do. Though they fully understand the newspaper does not necessarily endorse or support opinions in the paid advertising appearing in these pages, they questioned our judgment in printing something that painted every resident in the county with same brush.
That’s easy to understand.
Too many are telling not just the people of Gallatin County but ALL Americans how they should think. The Gallatin County Democratic Central Committee took it a step further to tell local residents what they DO think.
It’s similar to the way some prominent figures assert that those who voted for certain political candidates are “racist” or that they betrayed their ethnicity at the ballot box.
Worse, perhaps, is the concerted effort to influence what people view, hear and read so they don’t develop the wrong beliefs to begin with. Social media companies now censor content with which they disagree or what their so-called “fact checkers” deem false. Multiple major news organizations routinely defy the tenets of good journalism by characterizing statements of anyone with whom they disagree as “baseless,” “false,” or “fake” without citing sources or facts to justify the use of those adjectives.
We the People of Gallatin County aren’t swallowing it, and the Belgrade News recognizes the diverse opinions held by our readership. Please keep calling and writing.