Today, Sept. 1, is the fifth day of school. The majority of drivers obey the school zone rules.
Speed limit is 15 mph between 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. when one should stop for crossing guards, who have big, electronic flashing signs. However, an abundance of drivers, don’t even know they are near a school.
Others block the crosswalk. If the crosswalk is blocked, I can’t see my kids and they can’t see me. I am out there to keep those kids safe.
I will get your license number and turn you in. I suspect it’s a hefty fine for school zone violations.
Kids are unpredictable, so please understand that I have to watch for them. Thanks to all the great drivers, especially those who wave.
Jeri Lessley
Belgrade