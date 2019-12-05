I watched two cars go through a school bus red light stop sign recently. It’s a special needs bus and it picks up a couple of kids, on Jackrabbit Lane, by the middle school. This happens often.
I don’t care if you slowed way down as you went by, you broke the law. Just stop for buses! After the disaster near Whitefish, you’d think people would be in the know. Just stop!
Then, there’s the crosswalk. Do not block them! It puts the kids into danger. I can’t see them and they can’t see me. I had a boy almost hit because he didn’t know I was coming to help him cross and he darted out behind the car. Thank heavens the driver was obeying the law and driving the speed limit.
There are kids crossing the street between 7:15–8:30 a.m.
Do not look at me like you are surprised when I stick my lighted, flashing sign in front of your windshield. We are always there.
Please be aware of the laws regarding bus lights and school zones.
Jeri Lessley
Belgrade