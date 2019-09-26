On behalf of the City of Belgrade, we want to thank park board member Keith Fuge, not only for his service on the Belgrade Parks and Recreation Board, but for volunteering his time and efforts to repair and repaint the Lewis and Clark Park sign.
The renewed beautification that this sign brings to the park is greatly appreciated. Our parks play an important role in our community and would not be nearly as enjoyable for the community without the support of people like him.
We are sincerely grateful for your service, Keith Fuge.
Steve Klotz, Public Works Director
Ted Barkley, City Manager