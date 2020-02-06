First, I would like to thank Brian Sprenger and Jason Karp for the history lesson on the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, located at Gallatin Field.
According to the January 30, 2020 issue of the Belgrade News, page A15, they both pointed out that in 1976, the airport and City of Belgrade built a water tower on airport land. Part of the agreement then, was that the airport received free water in lieu of rent the city owed the airport. A city shop and water tower are currently on airport land.
Now, 44 years later, the airport and city have no agreement on water/sewer usage. The piece of land the city rents from the airport is the same as it was in 1976. I wonder, does the airport use more water and sewer than it did in 1976? The “20th Century Airport Timeline,” again citing the January 30, Belgrade News issue, states: “Enplanements surpassed 50,000 for the first time.”
In 2019 there were 1,570,000 enplanements. In 1976, there were few hangars at the airport. Now, 2020, there are too many to count, with more being built.
Yes, the airport hires more than 1,000 people, and people using the airport do help local businesses. Point: Belgrade School District #44 employs more than 1,000 people. Everyone using the schools helps local businesses. Therefore, does the school district receive free sewer services from the city?
I hope our city council is not following the federal government’s example of giving favors to some, while others pay.
Bill Green
Belgrade