The Belgrade News published a letter to the editor from Belgrade resident Steven Anderson in last week's edition; however, it has come to our attention that there is more than one Steven Anderson living in the city. The owner of Rehability Physical Therapy is also named Steven Anderson, and he wishes to clarify that he is NOT the author of the letter published in the paper on Jan. 21, 2021.
