This week, registered voters residing in the City of Belgrade will receive a ballot asking if the city should annex into the Central Valley Fire District. This referendum, proposed by the Belgrade City Council, is supported by the Central Valley Board of Trustees.
The city and district have been operating effectively as one fire department with two governing bodies for over 70 years. With the expected growth of Belgrade exceeding 10,000 in population, city residents will need to vote in favor of annexation to continue receiving quality fire and emergency medical services from Central Valley Fire District. A vote against annexation will force the city to create its own fire department and secure ambulance services. This would come at a substantially higher cost with no improvement of services. By combining the two agencies through annexation, cost effective quality emergency services can continue to be provided to city and district residents alike.
Central Valley Fire District
Board of Trustees