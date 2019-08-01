Sunday was the dedication of the Belgrade Bull mural. I first thought of the project in early January of 2018.
Debbie Moro leases the wall where the mural is located. I contacted her with the idea. She suggested I contact the Belgrade Community Coalition to help with the project. They agreed to support the project if I would do the fundraising.
I was able to raise the funds with the generosity of the Belgrade community. With the coalition’s help, encouragement, and input, the project turned out beyond my wildest dreams. The coalition got Wendy Marquis involved. Her interpretation of my ideas created a piece of art we are proud to present to the City of Belgrade.
The people of Belgrade need to be aware of the treasure they have in the Belgrade Community Coalition. They are continually working to improve the community while the only ‘pay’ they get is the satisfaction of improving the community.
When you have an opportunity to donate to one of its many projects give freely because they do. Without their assistance the Belgrade Bull mural promoting Belgrade’s rich history may never have happened
R. Keith Mainwaring
Belgrade