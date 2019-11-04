I'm currently running for a seat on the City of Belgrade Commission from Ward Two. I'm running as a write in candidate. My name is Donald C. Holstein and I have lived in Belgrade since 1985. I'm a graduate of MSU, with a degree in political science and graduated with honors i.e. 3.63 I have also served in the 163rd armored cavalry with honors as a Staff Sergeant Section Chief, Communications. i.e. Montana Army National Guard Thanks for viewing this message! The above mentioned information is correct. Belgrade deserves a choice and I hope you will voice this prior to 11-5-2019.
