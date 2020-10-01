Montana voters have a proud history of voting the issues rather than party lines. The HD67 race is no exception and voters should consider the record of my opponent Jed Hinkle before casting their ballot.
For starters, I encourage HD67 voters to read why in 2018 Jed Hinkle lost to Pat Flowers (SD32). Jed’s voting record from 2015-2017 when he served in the legislature is relevant to the current race. The attached shows this in detail. http://campbellformontana.com/jedediah-hinkle-sd-32-bad-choice-for-montana/
Here are examples and a quick summary of that record. 2015 Jed voted against restoring funding to the Micro Business loan program and against the bipartisan HELP act that expanded health care coverage to 45,000 Montanans (many in HD67). In 2017, Jed voted against a resolution to prevent public lands transfer and against another to prevent blocking accesses for hunting and fishing. He also voted against protecting Montana farmers from control by multinational corporations like Monsanto.
During his tenure Jed voted against eight Public Education bills from Pre-K through higher education, 11 bills protecting children, nine consumer protection bills, and nine times against jobs and workers. You can see all of this and more at leg.mt.gov.
This is why I’m running for the legislature (HD67). I’m a long-time resident of this district. I know many of you and I understand the worries and challenges you face daily. I will use common sense to vote for measures that help and against those that don’t.
Colette Campbell
Belgrade