Colette Campbell has my vote for House District 67. I met Colette nearly 20 years ago when my children first attended Head Start in Belgrade. I have found her to be intelligent, compassionate, caring, and willing to listen. She exemplifies the can-do attitude I’ve witnessed time and time again in the local population that makes Belgrade such a great place to live and work and will do an outstanding job bringing that mindset to Helena on our behalf. Join me in helping her get there.
Renae Mattimoe
Belgrade