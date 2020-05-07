When this whole nightmare began back in early March in our beloved state of Montana, I had no idea of the extent of it. No, I am not talking about the COVID-19 virus that came from Wuhan, China, but the appalling overreach of our federal, state and local governments. Here in the Gallatin Valley we are experiencing a Health Department that is drunk with unchecked power and whose edicts have no regard for the civil liberties of the citizens in this valley. As I see the devastating repercussions of our local business’s and the economy, I am baffled as I see our county commissioners and public officials sit on their hands as this rogue department and their attorneys ignore the supreme law of the land, The Constitution of the United States. In the midst of this madness we have a primary election, which provides an opportunity for the voice of the people to be heard. When Jennifer Carlson came to my door, I saw a ray of hope for those who value freedom and a solution to upset the entrenched good ol’ boy network in our district and state. Unlike her opponent, Jennifer actually lives in our district and therefore knows how best to represent it. Jennifer has fought for parental rights because she believes parents are best qualified to make the right decisions for their children, not the State. She is a champion for liberty and wants to remove the burdensome restraints of government off the hardworking people of Montana. She also seeks to uphold the God given individual rights guaranteed in our Constitution regardless of any crisis at hand.
Betsy Mancuso
Manhattan