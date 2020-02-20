Ballots have arrived to residents of the City of Belgrade and we have a BIG decision to make.
Or city has grown so much that we will no longer be able to contract with Central Valley Fire District to provide for fire protection services and emergency services. What does this mean? We have two choices – we can vote to have the city annex into the Central Valley Fire District, or we can vote to fund an independent full-time fire department.
After listening to a presentation from Ted Barkely, city manager, the Chamber Board of Directors voted unanimously to back the city in their quest to annex into Central Valley. The directors felt this made sense as this not only is a better option, but it keeps our taxes low. A “No” vote for the annexation would cost taxpayers much more.
Please take the time to read your voter information and I urge you to vote “Yes” for the City of Belgrade to annex into the Central Valley Fire District. Ballots are due to mailed back on or before March 3. If you have questions, please feel free to contact me at the chamber or Ted Barkley at city hall.
Kristie Gee, CEO
Belgrade Chamber of Commerce