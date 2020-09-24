My name is Sandy Erhardt and I am running for the Clerk of District Court. I am a Montanan and was raised with Montana values - to be kind-hearted and hard-working.
In my 19 years of working in the District Clerk’s office I have strived to work with, and serve the people of Gallatin County with professionalism, patience and understanding. As Clerk of District Court my priorities will be to provide excellent customer service, efficiently maintain accurate records, and ensure that everybody has access to our judicial system.
Gallatin County has seen tremendous growth in recent years, which has impacted our judicial system and I have firsthand knowledge of the specific challenges our judicial system faces. As Clerk my priorities will be to advocate for the modernization of Gallatin County’s court system, which is imperative to keeping up with growth and will improve efficiency and access to our court system. A well-functioning District Court is vital for justice in our community.
My experience, dedication, proven commitment to excellent customer service and strong work ethic make me the most capable candidate for Clerk of Court. I am ready to hit the ground running to ensure this busy office keeps running smoothly.
Sandy Erhardt
Bozeman