The United Property Owners of Montana opinion (News 1/23) is a glaring distortion of facts surrounding a Fish, Wildlife & Parks decision for bison restoration.
After 8 years of public outreach and analysis, FWP has not “formally recommended” introduction of “free-roaming” bison. Rather, FWP has requested public proposals for site-specific restoration. These plans will receive still more public review.
Under state law, containment plans will not allow free-roaming bison, FWP may not allow public, wild bison on any property where they are not welcome and must pay for any damages caused by wandering bison. The legislature has protected property owners who oppose public, wild bison.
UPOM misrepresents the intent and community relations of American Prairie Reserve (see americanprairie.org.) UPOM insults 70% of citizens who support bison restoration by describing only themselves as “real Montanans”. UPOM exaggerates the economic value of agriculture on any local area where bison may be restored, while neglecting the economic value of bison-related tourism that would diversify struggling local economies. UPOM asserts that public, wild bison would damage public lands and threaten populations of other wildlife; whereas the opposite is true unless one’s only vision of a proper landscape is an intensively managed ranch.
Today, Montana has no public, wild bison on its public land, including the large Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge. We should reject the self-serving rhetoric of UPOM and fulfill mandates of the Montana Constitution by restoring wild bison as a huntable, public natural resource in our state. See more at mtwildbison.org.
James Bailey
Belgrade